Hurley residents need help after devastating flash flooding

HURLEY, Va. (WVVA) -- It's been over 6 weeks since devastating flash flooding damaged and destroyed homes in Hurley, VA.

Clean-up is still underway and it is estimated that it will take years to rebuild. 76 homes were destroyed or damaged in the flooding on August 30th and Yvonne Rife was one of many Hurley residents who lost everything that day.

Rife was inside of her home on Guesses Fork Rd. when flash flooding swept her house down the creek.

"I really didn't expect the house to break loose and float, but it did. I was holding on and holding with my calves for dear life. Then like I said, I floated for probably about two football fields and then it stopped and I got my bearings and seen where I was. I was about four feet above the water but I never did get wet or anything. It was a miracle, I'm telling you." Yvonne Rife | Hurley resident

Rife and others in the community say that there has not been enough assistance for Hurley and there is still a lot to be done.

"It is kind of a hopeless situation right now and like I said, I just can't think about it because I get too upset. We need help." Yvonne Rife | Hurley resident

Rife says she wishes that FEMA would do more to help out. I reached out to FEMA and they said that the Commonwealth of Virginia recently submitted a declaration request to FEMA and that request is still in the review process. However, financial assistance is currently being offered by United Way in Southwest Virginia.

"We are trying to really understand the amount of needs that we have across the entire hurley community and it's important for us to be able to know everyones needs so that we can utilize the local dollars that we are raising, as well as the dollars that we may have access to from state and federal governments." Travis Staton | President and CEO of United Way Southwest Virginia

Travis Staton, President and CEO of United Way in Southwest Virginia, says that assistance is geared towards those that experienced damage to their homes. United Way will help those individuals and families to repair and rebuild their homes.

United Way has raised over $200,000 for the flood victims in Hurley, VA but they are hoping to raise more. If you are interested in making a donation, you can go to http://www.unitedwayswva.org and click on the "Hurley, VA Flooding Relief" tab on the top of your screen.

If you are a resident of Hurley, VA, and your house was damaged or destroyed in the flash flood, you should call the Buchanan County social service office at (276)935-8106 to receive financial assistance through United Way.