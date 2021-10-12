Indian troops kill 5 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have killed five suspected militants in two clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a day after rebels killed five army soldiers in a gunfight in the disputed region. Police say the first clash erupted following a raid by soldiers and counterinsurgency police. Troops cordoned off the area late Monday leading to a gunbattle after militants refused to surrender. Police say three militants were killed in the ensuing fight. Residents say troops blasted one civilian house with explosives during the fighting, a common tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir. In a separate clash, police say two suspected militants were killed inside an apple orchard. The violence follows a string of targeted killings by suspected militants in the region’s main city of Srinagar last week.