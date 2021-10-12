Iran arrests 10 it says spied for foreign intel agencies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The official IRNA news agency says Iran has arrested 10 people in a southern province linked to foreign intelligence services. The report Tuesday said Iran’s intelligence agency arrested the 10 after “sophisticated and continuous” surveillance in Bushehr province. It didn’t name the countries the suspects were linked to. The 10 worked for “regional” countries whose intelligence services acted as accomplices and proxies for the spy agencies of “hostile countries,” a reference to Iran’s arch-enemy Israel and the U.S. The report said the 10 people were Iranian expatriates in the regional countries..