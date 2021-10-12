Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is calling on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke on Tuesday at a conference in Jerusalem. He suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem and therefore subject to global accountability. Bennett said he’s made the case to other leaders that Iran is violating basic international commitments from the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal. He said he expects global powers to “bring (Iran) to the U.N. Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it.” Bennett added that this “would be the peaceful route.”