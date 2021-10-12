Kim vows to build ‘invincible’ military while slamming US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. and vowed to build an “invincible” military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility. Kim also used his speech at a rare exhibition of weapons to stress that he isn’t targeting South Korea and that there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other. North Korea’s recent actions have appeared aimed at driving a wedge between Washington and Seoul. It has resumed missile tests after a six-month hiatus but also offered conditional talks with South Korea.