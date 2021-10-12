Leaders host ribbon cuttings at two Fayette County Schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Two Fayette County schools, Midland Trail High School and Valley PK8, cut the ribbon on their newest additions on Tuesday.

Midland Trail High School unveiled an updated gymnasium and an office complex.

Richard Pettit, the Principal of Midland Trail High School, said the new gym provides more scheduling and sports options.

Pettit said the Office Complex improves the safety of the school.

"Before, people were able to come through our building kind of unmonitored until they got to the office areas which had been across from the cafeteria, so now, now we get to see a better flow of who's coming in and who's coming out," said Pettit.

He added, they are excited to be sharing these renovations with the community.

On the other side of the county, leaders also hosted a ribbon-cutting at Valley PK8.

Those renovations include a new cafeteria and updated classrooms.

The most significant additions to the school are the CTAE and STEM centers, which provide students in pre-k through second-grade career opportunity exploration.

Lee Loy, the Principal at Valley PK8, said it is the only center of this type for younger students in the state. They are looking forward to increasing learning opportunities.

"We're going to be actually incorporating some of the high school students that are working at the Fayette institute of technology, so we have a base here, and we're hoping that we can build this curriculum for something we may be able to share with not just our other county schools but the other schools in the state," said Loy.

The renovations to Midland Trail High School and Valley PK8 were part of a more than total 15 million dollar project, spread out among four schools in the county.

Pat Gray, the President of the Fayette County Board of Education, said the renovations and which schools would receive them are based on needs laid out in the school system's ten-year plan.

"As we put that together it helps to identify uh each, each of the facilities we have, what their needs are and the priorities of those needs," said Gray.

These were just two of the four schools included in the project.

Next week, the Fayette County School System plans to cut the ribbon on renovations at Fayetteville PK8 and Oak Hill High School.