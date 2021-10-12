Local fifth-graders paint mural encouraging people to love others

SOPHIA, W. Va. (WVVA) - A group of fifth-graders in Raleigh County is spreading a message of hope with a mural at Sophia Little League.

The mural says, "love rescues hearts and changes lives."

The goal is to spread hope to those impacted by the drug addiction crisis.

Kimberly Sexton, the art teacher at Ridgeview Elementary, is overseeing this project.

She said the idea was born from seeing how many students are impacted by the drug epidemic.

"We could use love to help rid all these problems people are facing with drug addiction because truth is, the drug is the problem, not it's not the person," said Sexton. "And we've got to meet them with love to help them overcome it."

This work of art was painted by a group of twelve fifth-grade students from Ridgeview elementary.

The mural is located on the wall of the back shelter beside the baseball field at Sophia Little League.