Man facing charges after high speed police chase

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- A man is in custody after a high speed chase spanned two counties in Southern West Virginia on Monday.

A Sergeant with the West Virginia State Police says the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. at the Beckley Bypass in Raleigh County. An officer pursued a driver who was speeding, and the driver led the officer on a 20 minute pursuit.

The chase ended on the upper side of the New River Gorge in Fayette County.

The driver, Brandon Sears, is facing several charges, including reckless driving, fleeing from police, and driving on a suspended license.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department assisted State Police with this incident.