Most stay dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out later today

High pressure continues to hover around our region bringing dry conditions for the majority of the area. A weak cold front approaches our area later today bringing the possibility for a stray shower/some sprinkles, but most will remain dry.

A few clouds will hover around throughout the day with temperatures reaching the 70s.

Overnight most should stay dry, but a stray shower isn't completely off the table. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s are in store overnight.

Tomorrow we keep up with the warming trend with highs hitting the 70s and low 80s. Clouds decrease throughout Wednesday leading to more sun by tomorrow afternoon.

This week pretty much stays dry for us with increasing temperatures. On both Thursday and Friday highs will hit the upper 70s and 80s allowing us to be roughly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our weather changes starting on Saturday all thanks to a strong cold front moving in. On Saturday expect a wet day with showers and isolated heavy downpours. We should witness precipitation ending on Sunday, so second half of the weekend looks dry for now.

Temperatures will cool down thanks to this system. Seasonable, autumn air is in store for this weekend and holds into the next work week.