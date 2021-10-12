Olympic champion cut from Korean team amid tripping probe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee has been cut from South Korea’s short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. The Korea Staking Union is preparing to launch an investigation into the allegations. The sport’s national governing body says the 24-year-old Shim cannot compete in the International Skating Union short track speedskating World Cup series beginning next week.