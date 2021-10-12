Pre-Hispanic woman sculpture replaces Columbus in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A replica of a mysterious pre-Hispanic sculpture of an Indigenous woman has been chosen to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus on Mexico City’s most prominent boulevard. The statue was unearthed in January in the Huasteca region, near Mexico’s Gulf coast. It’s known as “The Young Woman of Amajac,” after the village where she was found buried in a field. But nobody really knows who the stone sculpture was supposed to depict. The replica will be larger than the six-foot (2 meter) original. City authorities decided the Columbus statue should be moved to a less prominent site, and should be replaced by an Indigenous woman.