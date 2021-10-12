Rain chances stay low, while temps stay mild through midweek

For the rest of this evening, we'll see lingering clouds, a few sprinkles here and there, and lows overnight in the 50s. Most will stay quiet into Wednesday, but as a weak disturbance moves in, we could see a few more isolated showers sprinkles before the day is over tomorrow.

Wednesday will otherwise feature partly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures in the low to mid-70s for most. Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and cool, with patchy fog and lows again in the 50s.

The weather will essentially be on repeat as we head into late week; we'll see a bit more sun, high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s, and mainly dry conditions into Thursday and Friday with high pressure in control.

A strong cold front then looks to bring major weather changes by this weekend....,make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!