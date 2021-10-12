Redistricting maps advance in West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Proposed maps of West Virginia’s congressional and legislative districts continued to advance Tuesday in the Legislature. West Virginia lost one U.S. House seat after the 2020 Census. A map to redraw the state into two congressional districts was sent for a third reading Wednesday in the state Senate. The House of Delegates advanced its version to a second reading. Both proposed maps would place Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney in the same northern district, while Carol Miller would be in the southern district. Also being advanced to third readings were the Senate’s version of its map and the House’s version of its 100-district delegate map.