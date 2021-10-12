September Student of the Month: Trace Miller

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- WVVA News is proud to partner with Cole Chevy to recognize students and teachers all over the two Virginias.

Our September Student of the Month is Trace Miller.

Trace is a 5th Grade student at Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary School in Tazewell County. His teacher, Ms. Walker, says that he stands out by showing kindness to others and working hard.

"He is very compassionate, he's always the first person that is willing to help someone else," she said. "He wants to make everybody feel good about themselves, and he's always making them laugh and smile which is great."

When we asked Trace why he works hard in school, his answer was easy: "I just want to be able to support my future family. That's all I want to do."

Congratulations, Trace!

If you know a student or a teacher that deserves recognition, let us know! You can make a nomination for Student and Teacher of the Month on our website.

Click here to nominate a teacher.

Click here to nominate a student.