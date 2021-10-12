Supreme Court could OK new defense of Kentucky abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems inclined to allow Kentucky’s Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. But what is before the justices is a highly technical examination of whether Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel, as well as Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.