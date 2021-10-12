Train plows into suspected migrants, kills 3, in France

PARIS (AP) — A train has hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France. The mayor of a town near the collision on Tuesday morning said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks. The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye on France’s border with Spain and the city of Bordeaux. The national railway company SNCF said the collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m., striking four people who were on the tracks. The mayor said the victims were thought to be sleeping or lying on the railway line. He said it’s not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.