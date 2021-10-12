U.S. Marshals team up with local law enforcement to round-up dozens of wanted suspects

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Law enforcement from across Southern West Virginia teamed up with U.S. Marshals to round-up dozens of wanted suspects from across the region in September.



At a press conference in Beckley on Tuesday, they announced that forty-four suspects had been arrested as part of 'Operation Invictus.' The charges on those suspects ranged from Sexual Assault to Murder. Three gang members were also arrested as part of that operation.



At the press conference, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District, Michael Baylous, praised the cooperation among law enforcement.



"It goes a lot better when we combine our resources and work together. We could not be as effective if we didn't work together on the task force," said Baylous of the federal agency that works across state and county boundaries to capture suspects that are difficult to find.



In Raleigh County, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield also praised the task force's work, which included the successful capture of two high profile suspects -- Alfred Pittman and Wayne Oglesby. Pittman was wanted for Sexual Assault while Oglesby was wanted for a felony Child Abuse.



"They had alluded detection and apprehension for some time. We were able to take some extraordinary measures in order to obtain Mr. Pittman's person. He was arrested by the marshals in cooperation with local law enforcement. He's also being investigated for additional charges as well."



Together, the task force confiscated six firearms, Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl, and more than $24,000 in cash.



"I often say they'll go to the ends of the earth to find someone," said Hatfield. "And I know that if I call them and need to apprehend someone, I can call that task force."



Baylous said the operation came with the perfect name. "Invictus means undefeated. I'm sure the enforcement supervisor chose that name for this operation because they're very efficient and very effective, and again, I can't thank our partners enough."