3-judge panel appointed to decide Virginia election dispute

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a three-judge panel to hear arguments on whether candidates who win election this year to Virginia’s House of Delegates should be forced to run again next year. The election calendar has been thrown into disarray because of delays in the 2020 census. In a normal year, this year’s House races in Virginia would be the first conducted under new lines drawn to reflect population shifts. But the late census is forcing Virginia to conduct elections under the old lines. A lawsuit filed in federal court argues new elections must be held in 2022 rather than giving delegates a full 2-year term. On Wednesday, a judge in Richmond appointed a three-judge panel to sort out the issue.