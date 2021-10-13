A local Auctioneer is shutting his doors after 39 years in business

BLUEFIELD, VA. (WVVA)-- A longtime auctioneer in Bluefield, Virginia, is shutting his doors after nearly 40 years in business.

Eddie Pauley is the owner of Regency Real Estate and Auction Company, which involves commercial properties and a wide variety of other products. This Saturday, October 16th, Pauley will hold his final auction where he will be selling trucks, coins and guns, just to name of few of the many items up for sale.

Pauley says that working as an auctioneer for 39 years has fulfilled him in many ways.

"I sold a bit of everything, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. I've lived my dream. My dream was to be an auctioneer when I was 5 years old, and U.S. Steel laid me off in '82, and i've been doing it ever since." Eddie Pauley, Auctioneer, Regency Real Estate and Auction Company

Eddie Pauley's last auction will be at the Regency Real Estate and Auction Company in Bluefield, Virginia this Saturday at 11 A.M.

You can either make your bid on location or you can visit their website for online bidding at regencypauley.com