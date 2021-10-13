A look into extrication training at Princeton Rescue Squad

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- First responders are usually first on scene to major traffic collisions, but what happens when the vehicle involved in the crash is the ambulance?

WVVA was invited to an exclusive look at how emergency personnel prepare for this type of scenario.

Princeton Rescue Squad is one of five ambulance agencies in West Virginia left to continue to offer extrication training.

Their chief executive officer said they've previously trained on extrication exercises, but only on passenger vehicles. Never on an ambulance.

"It's almost like an egg inside of a crush up carton we have to remove the steel away from the patient that is fragile," he said. "Probably once in a lifetime, that these guys have been able to cut into an ambulance."

Cutting into an ambulance is something trainer Loretta Justice has only experienced once in her more than 25 years on the job. It happened on an actual call, and she says that's a rare occurance.

"Because no one ever cuts the ambulances up, it's like cutting up on a fire truck," she said. "You never cut a fire truck."

When students have the chance to get hands on training -- they are better prepared for the real world.

"This one is a chance to actually look at how tough these vehicles really are," said Justice.

The 75-pound piece of equipment can cut through four layers of steel, and according to officials, in these type accidents, time is of the essence.

Emergency Medical Technician Brittany Mullins has been working with Princeton Rescue Squad and is in her third semester of paramedic school. She will graduate in May.

"When you get into situations where it does take longer, you will actually be treating the patient while they are still in the vehicle," she said.

First responders do this until the patient can either be stabilized or removed from the ambulance. Mullins said it's always safety first.

"We have to think of safety aspects, make sure everbody is safe while we are cutting event the by standers and the other people helping," she said.

At the cost of about half-a million dollars for the tools and equipment alone - Hicks said it's a small price to pay when it comes to saving a life.

"If it was your family or my family, we'd give everything to get them out," he said.