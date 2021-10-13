Above-normal temps to stick with us into late week

High pressure will be in control as we head into late week, keeping us warmer than average, and the chance of rain low. Tonight will feature passing clouds and areas of fog, but we should otherwise stay quiet, with lows overnight in the 50s for most.

Thursday is looking much like today; we'll see some good sun, a few passing clouds, and above-normal high temperatures topping off in the 70s, if not the low 80s for some. Thursday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

A cold front will then approach us as we head toward the weekend. While most of Friday is looking dry and mild again with highs in the 70s and low 80s, we'll see an increase in cloud cover, especially later in the day.

This strong cold front will bring in some rain (on and off) Friday night-Saturday morning.

We look wet for the first part of the weekend, but by Saturday evening, drier air will be surging in.

Say goodbye to the warm temps tho! We'll get a big cool down as we head into next week...