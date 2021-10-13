Alleged gang members charged in slaying of Chicago rapper

CHICAGO (AP) — Five alleged gang members have been indicted on murder charges in last year’s shooting death of a Chicago rapper that prosecutors say was part of an ongoing violent effort to protect gang territories on the city’s South Side. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release Wednesday that the men are charged with murder in aid of racketeering in the August 2020 slaying of Carlton Weekly, also known as “FBG Duck.” They were also charged with assault and gun charges. Four were arrested Wednesday morning and the fifth was already in custody.