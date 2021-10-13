ArenaMend Classic horse show to take place at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, W. Va. (WVVA) - For the first time, the ArenaMend Classic Horse Show is in southern West Virginia.

This event is the highest level for show jumping. It features some of the top equestrians from around the world, including Olympic-level athletes.

Dan Carr, the Founder of ArenaMend, said it's rare for shows of this level in America, so they are excited to open it up to community members in southern West Virginia.

"We want to expose the community to this, we want to expose uh young riders in the community that haven't seen this that love horses and want to be around horses," said Carr.

The show takes place Friday from 9:30 AM - Sunday afternoon.

The cost of admission is $45 for individuals age twelve and older.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

Anyone who attends is encouraged to park at the Train Depot and Shuttle over to the horse show area.