Bluefield State Women’s Volleyball falls 3-1 to Winston-Salem

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)-- Over at Bluefield State we've got Women's Volleyball action with the the Big Blue taking on the Winston-Salem Rams.

The Big Blue came into the match looking to find a way to snap their 3 game losing streak. Their last win coming against Winston-Salem earlier this year. Winston-Salem on the other hand were coming into this winning 4 of their last 5 games.

The Rams would go ahead, taking the first set early. It was Raven Gray who would lead the way with some great kills in the first set.

The Big Blue would put together an even bigger second set, taking that set by a tight margin. Taking it 27-25

From there, The Rams would not look back. Winston-Salem would take the next 2 sets and, giving Winston-Salem the win over Bluefield State. Handing the Big Blue Women's Volleyball their 4th loss in a row.

The final score in that one of Winston-Salem 3 sets Bluefield State 1.