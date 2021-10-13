Body found in Buchanan County identified

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- A body found on Tuesday in Buchanan County has been identified as Gregory Kyle Norman, 58, of Vansant.

Reports say that Norman lived nearby to where his body was discovered.

This investigation remains ongoing, and officials say that no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at (276)935-2313.

