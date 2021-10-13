Clouds decrease throughout today while temperatures increase!

High pressure remains in control keeping us nice and dry. An upper-level ridge is building in from the Gulf helping to supply a southwesterly flow. This will continue to keep us under a warmer than normal pattern.

Highs today will head into the 70s. Lower elevation spots will be in the upper 70s/low 80s. Clouds continue to decrease throughout the day. We should witness more sun by this afternoon.

Overnight partly cloudy skies are expected with calm conditions. Lows will fall into the 50s again. We continue to feel like summer throughout the rest of the work week. Both Thursday and Friday we are forecasting highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Also we keep rain chances slim to none throughout the rest of the week.

By Saturday big changes are on the way! Turning much cooler plus looking wet to start the weekend. A strong cold front pushes through, but it is fast moving just providing rain for Saturday. We should dry things out for Sunday, but temperatures will be on the cooler end.

Highs on Saturday are looking to be set during the morning hours in the 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s for most. Some patchy frost is possible into Sunday and Monday mornings.