Employer COVID vaccine exemptions sought in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants to limit the ability of employers to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. His legislation would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to company COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It comes as the state approaches 4,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The bill covers businesses and state government agencies. It was advanced in the state Senate on first reading Wednesday. In the House of Delegates, it was referred to a committee. Two of the state’s largest hospital systems are requiring workers to be vaccinated for the virus this month. The West Virginia University Health System says it opposes the bill.