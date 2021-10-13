Ex-SC sheriff off to prison on 1-year misconduct sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former sheriff in South Carolina has reported to prison to serve a one-year sentence for using his power and office to pressure a personal assistant to have sex with him. Officials say ex-Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis arrived at a state prison Wednesday, the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court refused to reconsider its August decision upholding his 2019 misconduct conviction. Lewis’ lawyer has requested he be kept at a prison out of state for his own safety since he was sheriff. State Corrections Department officials say they are reviewing that request. Authorities say that with good behavior, Lewis will likely serve less than six months.