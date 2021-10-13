Granddaughter, boyfriend charged in 88-year-old’s death

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a granddaughter and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 88-year-old Virginia woman. The Danville Register and Bee reports Danville police say 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman are charged in the death of Elizabeth Morris Adkins, who was found dead in her home on Sunday morning. Johnson and Guzman are both from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A statement from police said the department couldn’t comment on a possible motive because the investigation is ongoing. Johnson and Guzman are jailed without bond.