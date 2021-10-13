Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A one-day conference will focus on the receding memory of the Holocaust as Sweden marks the 20th anniversary of a conference on remembering the genocide. Participants at the conference in Malmo on Wednesday will focus on how social media is contributing to a rise in antisemitism. Israel’s diaspora affairs minister said Wednesday upon arrival at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance that “there is a dangerous rise of antisemitism all over the world.” The conference is expected to take concrete steps through a series of pledges to help enhance Holocaust remembrance and education.