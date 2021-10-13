Hometown Hero: Stephen Eades

ANSTED, W. Va. (WVVA) - Stephen Eades has served the community of Ansted in public service roles for the past three decades.

"In 1992, I was elected mayor of Ansted served as the mayor for four years, served on the sewer board previous to that for the town," said Eades, "[I'm] a member of the lions club, I serve on the Planning Commission for the county, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, I serve on that board."

He said this desire to serve his hometown stems from growing up in Ansted.

"I remember back when I was ten, eleven years old, we had a boy scout leader, Clarance Leake, and Clarance instilled in all of us men that it was our civic duty to take care of our community and our town, and I took that to heart ever since," said Eades.

This service to the community doesn't just come in public service, but also in beautification efforts, like working to plant trees at the landfill and helping coordinate the annual hometown heritage festival every summer.

"It's a big reunion is what it all boils down to, we get to see people we haven't talked to in years. So, people really look forward to it, we have a great time," said Eades.

In addition to serving his community, Eades also served the country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Now, he works to maintain a memorial honoring the men and women from the community who also fought for our freedoms.

"I just think that it's my duty to pay respects to the people that gave the ultimate sacrifice and that's what some of these people are," said Eades.

Despite being a public servant, helping out with community events, and working on beautification efforts, Eades does not consider himself a hero; instead, he loves his home.

"I just do what I think is right for the town and the community," said Eades. "I really love our little town. There's a wonderful bunch of people that live in Ansted."

He said he would continue to serve the people of Ansted as long as he could.

That dedication and love for his community are what make Stephen Eades a hometown hero.

