Jackson’s passing has rejuvenated Ravens’ offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is passing the ball more this season, and he’s handling it fine. Jackson threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-25 overtime win over Indianapolis on Monday night. The Ravens finished first in the NFL in rushing and last in passing in 2020 — and that added up to a No. 19 ranking in total offense. This season the Ravens are No. 1 in total offense. That should make any remaining critics of Jackson’s passing ability a little quieter.