Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots to determine whether there are illegitimate ballots among them. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero on Wednesday issued an order dismissing the case. He wrote that the Georgia voters who brought the lawsuit “failed to allege a particularized injury” and therefore lacked the standing to claim that their constitutional rights to equal protection and due process had been violated.