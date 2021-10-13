Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work. Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack. Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help. The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.