Mercer County Health Department has Pfizer Booster Shots available for ages 18 and older

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)-- The Mercer County Health Department held another vaccine clinic on Monday.

Now, Pfizer boosters are available for those 18 and up.

However, the event was also open to anyone 12 and up who also needed a first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The Karen Preservati center is the site of this vaccine event.

Ellen Friend is one of the volunteers here, She estimates that about four hundred shots were given out Wednesday, October 13th.

"I was talking to a friend of mine this morning, remembering when we all had our polio shots as children. It was never controversial, it was never anything other than what was necessary to do. It not only helps you, it helps your neighbors, so we encourage everyone in the age group twelve and up, please come and get a vaccination." Ellen Friend, Volunteer Coordinator

Friend says, The Mercer County Health Department offers in home services for people who can't get out but would like to get the vaccine. Just contact The Mercer County Health Department to make arrangements.

You can also get your shot or Pfizer booster again Thursday, October 14th, Just show up at the Karen Preservati center in Princeton from 8 A.M. Until 4 P.M.