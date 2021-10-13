Mobile lung cancer screening bus stops by Kegley

KEGLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lucas mobile lung cancer screening bus made its way to Bluestone Health Clinic Wednesday to offer services to those aged 50 and older.

Patients have to be current or former smokers to be eligible.

Bluestone Health Center officials say they were disappointed no one showed up and hope to offer another lung cancer screening clinic again this year.

The Lucas bus is a 48-foot mobile unit afforded through the West Virginia University Cancer institute, and is equipped with state of the art lung cancer screening technology.

The mobile unit travels to 42 West Virginia locations mostly centered in rural communities.

Those interested in theses services can call (304) 431-5499, or click here.