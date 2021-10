Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others near the Norwegian capital of Oslo. That’s according to police in the town of Kongsberg who arrested the assailant on Wednesday evening. The police chief says there was “a confrontation” between officers and the suspect, but he did not elaborate. He says there are several deaths but offered no details. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that at least four people were dead. Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.