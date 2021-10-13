NY moving women, trans inmates from Rikers to state lockups

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly all female and transgender inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex will be temporarily transferred to state lockups. Officials touted the upcoming move Wednesday, saying it’s a way to relieve strain on the city’s failing jails. Critics have called the decision rushed and ill-conceived. They say it will deprive inmates of services and move them farther from their families and other forms of support. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that beginning next week, about 230 inmates will be moved to the state-run facilities in suburban Westchester County. The city says it will provide daily bus service for visitors.