One last ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’ scheduled for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Shannon Messenger can now see the end for her telepathic heroine Sophie and the million-selling middle-grade series “Keeper of the Lost Cities.” Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, announced Wednesday that a tenth and final volume is scheduled for 2023. The book is currently untitled. Messenger’s series began in 2012 and became a hit worldwide. Ben Affleck plans to produce and direct a film adaptation. The ninth “Lost Cities” book comes out next year. It is also currently untitled.