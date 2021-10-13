Skip to Content

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 5-1 in opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — While the fisticuffs never materialized, the Washington Capitals made a season-opening 5-1 victory against the division-rival New York Rangers memorable for Alex Ovechkin’s 731st and 732nd goals and Hendrix Lapierre’s first. Ovechkin tied Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL goals list, putting him one closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record that had long seemed unbreakable. And Gretzky was even part of Lapierre’s goal, talking about his relationship with Ovechkin on national television while the 19-year-old put the puck into the net and went sliding into the boards. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev allowed five goals on 25 Capitals shots.

Associated Press

