Special Weather Statement until WED 10:00 AM EDT

Special Weather Statement until WED 10:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…Areas of Dense Fog This Morning…
Fog, with visibility below a quarter mile at times, will require
lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. The fog is
not confined to the valleys, and could persist through mid
morning. Watch for rapidly changing visibility. Do not assume the
road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow
more time to reach your destination safely.