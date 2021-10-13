Special Weather Statement until WED 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Nicholas County

…Areas of Dense Fog This Morning…

Fog, with visibility below a quarter mile at times, will require

lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. The fog is

not confined to the valleys, and could persist through mid

morning. Watch for rapidly changing visibility. Do not assume the

road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow

more time to reach your destination safely.