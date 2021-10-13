Study: ‘Sociability’ hormone didn’t help kids with autism

Children with autism showed no benefit from an experimental treatment made with a hormone thought to promote social bonding. The results in the largest study of its kind were published Wednesday. The lead author called it a major setback. The government-funded study used a synthetic form of oxytocin. That’s a hormone made in the brain that stimulates uterus contractions and helps mothers bond with their newborns. Animal experiments have suggested that the hormone may promote sociability. Other researchers say it’s too soon to give up on using the hormone in autism.