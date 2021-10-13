Stuffed tiger missing its owner at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A stuffed tiger found in Yeager Airport is waiting to be reunited with its owner.

Airport staff say the stuffed tiger was left behind at the airport, and that they believe the owner is from West Virginia.

Herc, a stuffed member of the 'Airport Wildlife Patrol' is keeping the tiger company until it's claimed. In a Facebook post, Yeager Airport says the tiger and Herc have become very close, so Herc will get to go home with the tiger, too!

If you recognize this stuffed tiger, send Yeager Airport a message here.