UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says a Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country. The 25-year-old was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. He was one of more than 5,000 migrants detained in a massive crackdown earlier this month. The man was beaten and shot before masked armed men took him to a hospital. He was then transferred to another hospital where he died late Tuesday. The UNHCR has called for an investigation into the killing and for holding those responsible to account.

