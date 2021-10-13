US Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over injection sites

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t review a nonprofit group’s effort to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia to try to reduce overdose deaths. The high court’s decision Wednesday in the widely watched test case is a setback for the two dozen U.S. states and cities that supported the petition. Organizers of the Safehouse project say federal laws are not intended to criminalize medically supervised centers. Safehouse vice president Ronda Goldfein tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the fight is not over. The U.S. tallied more than 93,000 overdose deaths last year, according to CDC data.