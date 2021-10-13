West Virginia lawmakers OK redistrict maps amid criticism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s House of Delegates has passed its redistricting map. The vote Wednesday came amid sharp criticism from minority Democrats. The bill now goes to the state Senate. Some Democrats say the new single-member district system for all 100 delegates was weighted heavily in favor of Republicans. The House map is going through wholesale changes from a decade ago after passage of a 2018 bill. Currently, more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts. Mineral County Republican Gary Howell is the House redistricting committee chairman. He says care was taken to keep counties and municipalities as whole as possible in the redistricting map.