Writer welcomes positive reaction to new bisexual Superman

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Comic book writer Tom Taylor says he could not be happier with the reaction to his portrayal of a new Superman as bisexual. He told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio that people who saw headlines about the new portrayal told him they “burst into tears” after never imagining Superman could represent them. DC Comics says Jon Kent, son of the original Superman Clark Kent and reporter Lois Lane, will kiss a male journalist friend in a November issue of the comic book series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”