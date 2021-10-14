Anchor/Producer

WVVA Television, Inc. in Bluefield, WV has an exciting an rare opportunity for you!

We are searching for a primary producer with proven anchoring experience. This role has it all, producing and anchoring!

The successful candidate must be a leader, able to produce creative, compelling and visually appealing newscasts every day, while cultivating anchoring skills in a nightly newscast. Excellent growth opportunity comes with this position.

We are looking for a hard-working journalist who can create an experience for our viewers, not simply write and organize news copy.

You must be able to manage content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media.

A college degree and at least one year of experience producing and anchoring is preferred.

Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in Nature's Air-Conditioned City, Bluefield, West Virginia; WVVA is centrally located to many major markets. The two Virginias are home to world-class white water rafting, thousands of miles of hiking tails, skiing, and so much more. WVVA was named Station of the Year five times in eight years, with an award-winning team and community service.

We embody our slogan "Here for You."

If you think you can excel in this exciting, fast paced position, we would like to hear from you.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.