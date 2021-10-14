Appalachian Adventures and Outfitters is now open

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A new place to rent side-by-sides is now open in Richlands. Appalachian Adventures and Outfitters also sells Spearhead trail permits and merchandise to those traveling through. The business held a ribbon cutting last Friday and is now open for good.

Owners of the business say they just want to help people have fun and get access to the trails.

"We have fun here. We're just here to help people have more fun out on the trails. Enjoy the community, do all that kind of stuff." Brianna Ratliff, Co-owner

The business is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and also offers trail tours. A List of their side-by-side price rentals can be seen below.